WESTERLY — Westerly High's Sydney Haik scored a career-high 25 points and had a big night at the free-throw line as the Bulldogs ended a seven-game losing streak by defeating South Kingstown, 48-43, in a Division I girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Haik scored 11 of her points in the fourth quarter, going 8 for 10 from the line. Haik, who leads the team in scoring at 12.0 points per game, also made five 3-pointers.
"Nice win for the team," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "They worked hard and executed when we needed it, whether it was a basket, defending shots or a rebound. Proud of them."
Riley Peloquin contributed nine points and led the Bulldogs in rebounds with seven.
Finley Carr led South Kingstown, which beat Westerly in the title game of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament, with 10 points.
South dropped to 8-6, 6-6 Division I. Westerly (4-11, 2-10) next hosts Coventry in a nonleague game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
