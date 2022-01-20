WESTERLY — Westerly High held Smithfield to just three points in the fourth quarter and beat the Sentinels, 38-32, in a Division II girls basketball game on Thursday.
Westerly led 30-29 at the end of three quarters and outscored Smithfield, 8-3, in the fourth.
"Rachel Federico was active tonight on D and Gia Keegan came in to give some solid minutes," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message.
Federico blocked five shots for the Bulldogs. Keegan came off the bench to score four points.
Juliana Voisinet led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points.
"Juliana had some good, early points for us," Haik said. "Alex Stoehr with her six second-half points in the paint was strong."
Sydney Haik added nine points.
Westerly (7-6, 6-3) next travels to Tiverton on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
