WARWICK — Santanaa Hamelin scored 10 points and Sophie Gwaltney had nine as the Westerly girls sixth grade youth basketball team beat North Kingstown, 37-22, to win the RI Metrowest Youth championship on Thursday.
Westerly led 12-7 at the half and outscored North Kingstown, 18-6, in the third quarter to take a 30-13 lead.
Macy Antoch finished with eight points. Ella Seltzer and Madison Chiaradio contributed five each.
Other members of the team were Graysen Maynard, Ava Joyce, Valentina Marchionne and Ella Seltzer.
— Keith Kimberlin
