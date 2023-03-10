Westerly girls sixth grade champs
Members of the Westerly sixth grade RI Metrowest championship team are, front from left: Graysen Maynard, Ava Antoch, Ava Joyce and Valentina Marchionne; back, coach Frank Chiaradio, head coach Gregg Antoch, Sophie Gwaltney, Ella Seltzer, Madison Chiaradio, Macy Antoch, Santanaa Hamelin and coach Mike Joyce. | Photo courtesy Mike Reyes

WARWICK — Santanaa Hamelin scored 10 points and Sophie Gwaltney had nine as the Westerly girls sixth grade youth basketball team beat North Kingstown, 37-22, to win the RI Metrowest Youth championship on Thursday.

Westerly led 12-7 at the half and outscored North Kingstown, 18-6, in the third quarter to take a 30-13 lead.

Macy Antoch finished with eight points. Ella Seltzer and Madison Chiaradio contributed five each.

Other members of the team were Graysen Maynard, Ava Joyce, Valentina Marchionne and Ella Seltzer.

— Keith Kimberlin

