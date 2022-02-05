PROVIDENCE — Sydney Haik scored 10 points and Arianna Arruda finished with eight as Westerly High beat winless Central, 54-16, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday.
Riley Peloquin led Westerly in rebounds with five. Twelve Westerly players scored in the game.
Central dropped to 0-14, 0-14 Division II. Westerly (9-7, 8-4) next travels to Chariho on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
