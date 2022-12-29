WESTERLY — Westerly High applied full-court defensive pressure for most of the game and it helped the Bulldogs to a 52-27 win over South Kingstown on Thursday in the girls junior varsity title game of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Westerly's defensive pressure created a number of turnovers and prevented the Rebels from generating sustained rhythm on the offensive end.
Westerly scored the first eight points of the game, five of them coming from tournament MVP CeCe Saint.
Westerly also scored the first eight points of the second quarter to take a 21-5 lead. It led 28-9 at the half.
Emerson Federico and Saint finished with six points each in the first half.
South Kingstown appeared to gain some momentum in the third quarter, reducing the deficit to 11 points, 30-19, on a 10-footer by Abigail O'Rourke with 5:14 left in the quarter. But the Bulldogs responded with the final nine points of the quarter, pushing the lead to 20, 30-19.
The lead never dipped under 16 points the rest of the way.
Lyla Auth led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points. Madison Pellegrino and Federico had eight each. Saint finished with seven and Vittoria Illiano had eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.
O'Rourke led SK with 10 points. Tatum MacDonald contributed seven.
Pellegrino and Auth represented Westerly on the all-tournament team. O'Rourke made it for the Rebels.
Chariho's Brianna DeGiacomo and Stonington's Leah DePerry rounded out the squad.
In the consolation game, Stonington edged Chariho, 37-35. Elizabeth Jones led the Bears with 10 points and Melanie Verbridge had eight.
Madilyn Fizzano was the top scorer for Chariho with 16 and DeGiacomo had 11.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.