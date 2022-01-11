SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Riley Peloquin scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Westerly High cruised past winless Prout, 53-26, in a Division II girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Westerly (6-4, 5-3 Division II) led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 37-12 at the half.
"We talked about bringing energy from the tip-off and our girls did a great job of that," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "They executed our defensive game plan and it fed our offense all night."
Rachel Federico finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Lily Gorman added eight points.
Prout dropped to 0-5, 0-4. Westerly next hosts Fitch on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
