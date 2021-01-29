WESTERLY — Alexa Beal scored 16 points and Westerly High was credited with 31 steals in a 52-26 rout of East Greenwich in a nonleague girls basketball game Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 30-16 at halftime and held the Division I Avengers to just 10 points the rest of the way.
Beal had six steals to go with her 16 points. Rachel Dobson added six points, three assists and five steals, Jackie Fusaro had five points and five steals, and Elle Dodge had five assists and two steals.
Westerly next goes on the road to play Middletown on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
