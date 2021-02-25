WESTERLY — Westerly High is the top seed from Division II-South East and has received a bye in the divisional tournament.
Westerly, which finished 10-2 overall and 9-0 in the league, will host Cranston East or Chariho on Sunday at 1 p.m. Those two teams play Friday at 7 p.m.
Westerly has won nine straight games.
— Keith Kimberlin
