SCITUATE — Westerly High overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Scituate, 53-50, in a Division I girls basketball game Monday.
Juliana Voisinet and Riley Peloquin both had strong games for the Bulldogs (6-11, 3-10 Division I). Voisinet scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds; Peloquin had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
The Bulldogs trailed 28-21 at halftime. They cut their deficit to two, 41-39, after three quarters before taking the lead in the final period.
Sydney Haik added seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Westerly, which overcame 18 turnovers.
"We stayed composed in the second half and cut down on our turnovers," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "Defensively I thought we were working harder and moving our feet. Jules had some great moves to the hoop and finished, and Riley came up big on the boards. Great team win."
Giada Achille had 18 points (five 2-pointers, 8 for 10 from the line) for the Spartans (2-13, 0-12).
Westerly next hosts Juanita Sanchez on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
