WESTERLY — Alexa Beal scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Westerly High overwhelmed East Providence, 82-46, in a Division II girls basketball game Sunday.
Westerly (8-2, 7-0 Division II) has won seven straight. Westerly only led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Townies, 27-6, in the second quarter to take a 45-23 lead at the half.
Mackenzie Fusaro made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals.
Rachel Federico scored 12 points and had nine rebounds. Jackie Fusaro scored 11 points, had 12 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists.
Meg Beal contributed nine points and nine rebounds.
Ahmya Ingram led East Providence (2-2, 2-2) with 17 points.
Westerly next hosts Rogers on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
