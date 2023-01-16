WESTERLY — Westerly High managed just 16 points in the first half and lost to Bay View, 53-27, in a Division I girls basketball game Monday afternoon.
Bay View (6-3, 6-3 Division I) led 29-16 at the half.
"We are working hard. We have to find better ways to put the ball in the hoop and finish with confidence," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message.
Lilli Gorman led Westerly with eight points, four of them in the fourth quarter. Sydney Haik finished with seven points.
Westerly (3-9, 1-8) will look to end a five-game losing streak when it hosts Portsmouth on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.