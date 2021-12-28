WESTERLY — The Westerly High girls basketball team clearly got the message.
After scoring two points and losing an early lead in the second quarter, the Bulldogs followed coach Sue Haik's halftime adjustments in the second half against Stonington in an opening-round game of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Westerly erupted for 23 third-quarter points after its 16-point first half, turning the game around to cruise past the Bears, 48-37, on Tuesday.
Westerly plays four-time defending champion South Kingstown in the championship 8 p.m. Thursday in Federico Gym.
"We discussed in the locker room to be more physical," Haik said. "Stonington was more physical and outrebounded us early. We made the choice to come out and flip the game. It was a great effort."
Haik admitted Westerly (2-3) is learning on the fly, and with good reason. The Bulldogs do not feature a senior on the roster and play just one junior regularly.
Freshman guard Kate Rafferty (team-high 12 points) sparked the third-quarter surge with seven points. Freshman forward Lily Gorman got inside for six points, and sophomore "veteran" point guard Sydney Haik (11 points) added six.
Westerly once competed for freshman state tournament titles. This group of underclassmen have bigger fish to fry this year.
"We won't do the freshman tourney this year," Haik said. "We don't have enough legs for that. We have 11 girls."
Up 39-33 after three quarters, Westerly rode the inside play of 6-foot sophomore Riley Peloquin in the fourth.
Peloquin, scoreless in the first three quarters, showed flashes of all-around dominance, scoring six straight points and getting three of her six blocks during a 7-0 Westerly run to put the Bulldogs up, 46-35. The Bears (2-4) could not mount a comeback.
"We worked hard and hustled but we couldn't finish a lot of our shots," Stonington coach Paulla Solar said. "Westerly truly capitalized on their open shots, and we didn't."
Stonington shot 32% from the field with most makes coming in the first half. Led by the offense of guard Anne Drago (16 points), the rebounding of Sophia Fernholz (12 boards) and the inside play of 6-foot freshman Rory Risley and 5-9 sophomore Gabby Dimmock, the Bears outscored Westerly, 13-2, in the second quarter to take a 23-16 halftime lead.
The teams traded baskets in the third quarter until Gorman scored inside and converted a putback to give Westerly a 39-33 edge heading into the fourth, in which Peloquin (seven rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks) turned into a dominating inside presence.
Haik said she looks forward to seeing how her young team responds under the pressure of a final against a tourney-tested program such as South Kingstown.
"They're young like us, too," Haik said. "We're young across the board, so any night any of our girls will step in and play. I'm not afraid to put any of our girls in."
