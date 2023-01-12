NORTH SCITUATE — Ponaganset limited Westerly High to 10 points in the first half and beat the Bulldogs, 57-34, in a Division I girls basketball game Thursday night.
Ponaganset (7-2, 6-2) led 28-10 at the half.
Riley Peloquin led Westerly in scoring with 11 points. Sydney Haik and Juliana finished with eight each. Lilli Gorman had six rebounds and Alex Stoehr five.
Westerly (4-7, 1-7) next hosts Bay View on Monday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
