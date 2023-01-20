PROVIDENCE — Westerly High finished with just nine field goals and lost to La Salle, 46-23, in a Division I girls basketball game Friday.
The Rams (9-2, 9-2 Division I) led 16-2 after the first quarter and 32-8 at halftime. Sophomore Lucia DelPonte finished with a game-high 12 points.
Sydney Haik scored seven points for Westerly (3-11, 1-10). Kate Rafferty had five points and nine rebounds.
Westerly next hosts South Kingstown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
