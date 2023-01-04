PROVIDENCE — Classical took control in the third quarter and topped Westerly High, 50-35, in a Division I girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Classical outscored Westerly 20-8 in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead, 39-22.
Westerly (4-4, 1-4 Division I) only trailed by five, 19-14, at the half.
Juliana Voisinet led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points. Riley Peloquin finished with seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Shanell Akpan led Classical (1-4, 1-4) with 21 points.
Westerly next hosts Rogers on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
