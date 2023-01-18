WESTERLY — Westerly High was held to three second-quarter points and went on to lose to Portsmouth, 56-38, in a Division I girls basketball game Wednesday night.
The teams were tied 16-all after one quarter, but the Patriots (9-4, 8-3 Division I) took command by outscoring the Bulldogs 13-3 in the second quarter to lead 29-19.
Olivia Durant hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Portsmouth. Morgan Casey scored 14.
Sydney Haik led the Bulldogs (3-10, 1-9) with 13 points, four assists and two steals. She was the only Westerly player to score in double figures. Riley Peloquin added seven points.
Westerly, which has lost six straight, next plays at La Salle Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
