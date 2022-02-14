CRANSTON — Riley Peloquin scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists as Westerly High held off Cranston East, 44-39, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
Westerly led 26-18 at the half and 35-25 at the end of three quarters. Cranston East cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter, but Westerly made enough free throws to hold on at the end.
"It was a great team win. Both teams were getting after it," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "I am happy with the way our team stayed in it mentally and fought through the Cranston East run late in the game. We have to continue to rebound."
Sydney Haik finished with 10 points, including a 7-of-12 night at the free-throw line. She also contributed four assists. Elle Dodge had six points and four rebounds.
It was the regular-season finale for both teams. Cranston East is 11-8, 10-7 Division II. Westerly (13-7, 12-5) will host a playoff game later this week. The opponent has not been determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.