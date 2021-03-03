WESTERLY — In the end, Westerly High could not match Ponaganset on the offensive end during the Division II girls basketball semifinals Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs' 63-47 loss to the Chieftains was their first of the season against a Division II opponent and snapped a 10-game winning streak.
"They are the best team we've played," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "They have good guards and skilled shooters. We played really well — we came back a couple of times. But the ball just didn't fall in the fourth quarter."
Westerly, the No. 1 seed from Division II-South, led 41-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ponaganset's Ashley Stewart hit a quick 3-pointer to tie the game, and the Chieftains proceeded to outscore Westerly 9-3 to take a 50-44 lead with 3:01 remaining.
The Bulldogs did have some drives to the basket during the stretch, but nearly every Westerly shot was contested. Westerly also went 1 for 4 from the free-throw line early in the quarter, which helped the Chieftains build their lead.
"If you don't make your free throws, it's just like a turnover," Haik said.
Westerly continued to struggle on the offensive end, and when Ponaganset's Mackenzie Mitchell made a pair of free throws, the Chieftains were up by 10, 54-44, with 2:14 left.
At that point, the Bulldogs had only made one field goal in the quarter.
"I thought offensively we were a little tentative and went on our own," Haik said.
The game was not as lopsided as the final score indicated — Westerly was forced to foul in an attempt to get back in the contest.
Ponaganset scored the final nine points of the game, going 7 for 8 from the line.
"We knew it would be a close game," Ponaganset coach Gary Martinell said. "As much as I push the defense, we really get charged up when we hit shots. We hit some shots, we feel better, we play better."
Before the fourth quarter, it was a back-and-forth game with both teams playing with a lot of intensity. Nothing came easily for either team.
Westerly (11-3) trailed 19-14 after the first quarter, but outscored the Chieftains 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 33-27 lead at the half. Westerly scored the final eight points of the half.
But the momentum was quickly lost. Ponaganset outscored Westerly 11-2 to open the second half and take a 38-35 lead.
The Bulldogs responded with six straight points to close the quarter and retook the lead, 41-38.
Ponaganset (11-1) took control in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Westerly's success this season has been built on full-court defensive pressure to create turnovers. But that didn't happen against Ponaganset's skilled ball handlers, particularly Campbell Boyden.
"Ponaganset did a lot better job running with us than most teams do," Westerly senior guard Jackie Fusaro said. "It wasn't as easy to get those fast-break layups and make those quick passes. It was a tough game. We did what we could. We just didn't execute on the offensive end like we usually do."
Fusaro led the team with 10 points. Riley Peloquin added eight points and seven rebounds, Alexa Beal had seven points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Mackenzie Fusaro and Rachel Federico each scored seven points.
"We definitely could have executed better," Mackenzie Fusaro said. "It was definitely hard playing a hard defensive team. We haven't seen too much of that this year, teams that could keep up and run with us and really pressure the ball."
Julia Castelli led Ponaganset with 16 points. Boyden had 14.
Ponaganset, the No. 2 seed from Division II-North, will play Classical or Rogers in the title game on Sunday at Rhode Island College at 2 p.m.
Unfortunately for Classical, its varsity is currently in quarantine due to the pandemic and the Purple will be forced to play its junior varsity in Thursday's semifinal game against Rogers, according to a Providence Journal Twitter post. It appears Classical, which is undefeated and beat Ponaganset by 33 points during the regular season, will not have its varsity for the rest of the season.
Haik said that did not add any significance to Westerly's game with Ponaganset.
"If you don't want to play Classical, then you probably should not have shown up to play tonight," Haik said. "Both of us would have coached against them. You play who you play and whoever deserves to get there, gets there. It's unfortunate that Classical has the COVID quarantine."
The Fusaro sisters said they will still have many fond memories from the season. Last year, the Bulldogs were 7-16 and lost in the preliminary round of the D-II tournament.
"I'm going to remember how much fun the season was. I had so much fun playing basketball this year," Jackie Fusaro said. "It sucks it came to an end, but I'm just glad I have the memories I have."
Her sister agreed.
"I don't know if we were expecting [the success we had] this season or not. We didn't know what to expect coming into this season," Mackenzie Fusaro said. "I had a lot of fun. I'm probably just going to miss it all."
