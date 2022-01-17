WESTERLY — Westerly High managed just two points in the fourth quarter and lost to unbeaten Rogers, 41-33, in a Division II girls basketball game on Monday.
The Vikings are now 8-0, 7-0 Division II. They came into the game with a victory margin of 30.4 points per contest and are the only team to beat Division I North Kingstown this season.
Other than the win against North Kingstown, it's the first time this season a team has been within 22 points of the Vikings.
"We played a 1-2-2 matchup zone and we were doubling down on their top three scorers," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "It also helped us rebound in the second half. We struggled putting the ball in the basket. We fought our way back in, but in the fourth quarter the shots just weren't dropping. We have to be able to hit baskets."
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter. Rogers had just two points in the first seven minutes of the final quarter.
Westerly's Sydney Haik made two free throws with about 50 seconds left to leave the Bulldogs trailing, 35-33.
Rogers' Sydney Newsome hit a free throw to make it 36-33 with 37 seconds remaining. But Westerly had a turnover and two missed shots on its next two possessions.
Westerly was forced to foul and Rogers made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 17 seconds to earn the win. Rogers made 17 of 29 free throws (58.6%) in the game.
"It was a solid performance," Haik said.
Riley Peloquin finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Juliana Voisinet had five points and nine rebounds, and Rachel Federico contributed five points and six rebounds. Ellie Dodge had one of her better games of the season with five points and three rebounds.
Juniors Maeve Crowley and Danaysha Crowley led Rogers with 13 points each.
Westerly (6-6, 5-3) next hosts Smithfield on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
