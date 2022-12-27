WESTERLY — Westerly High shut out Chariho in the fourth quarter and beat the Chargers, 51-26, in the opening round of the girls junior varsity portion of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
Westerly led 28-14 at the half and outscored the Chargers 13-0 in the final quarter.
CeCe Saint finished with 13 points for Westerly making 5 of 6 free throws. Lyla Auth and Madison Pellegrino finished with 10 each.
Madilyn Fizzano was the top scorer for Chariho with 10 and Brianna DeGiacomo had nine.
Westerly will face South Kingstown in the title game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chariho plays Stonington in the consolation game at 2:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
