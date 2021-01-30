MIDDLETOWN — Rachel Federico, Jackie Fusaro and Mackenzie Fusaro scored nine points each as Westerly High beat Middletown, 44-34, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday night.
Westerly scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 34-22 at the half. Both teams struggled in the second half. The Bulldogs scored just 10 points; the Islanders had 12.
Mackenzie Fusaro made three 3-pointers, and Alexa Beal finished with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Jackie Fusaro added six steals, while Federico and Rachel Dobson each had five.
Katherine Wiest led Middletown (1-1, 1-1 Division II) with 10 points.
Westerly (3-2, 2-0) will try to extend its winning streak to three games on Monday, when it hosts Chariho at 7 p.m.
Westerly 44, Middletown 34
Westerly (44)
Alex Stoehr 0 0-0 0, Alexa Beal 2 0-0 4, Rachel Federico 3 2-2 9, Jackie Fusaro 3 2-4 9, Sydney Haik 1 0-0 3, Rachel Dobson 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Fusaro 3 0-0 9, Meg Beal 2 0-0 4, Ellie Dodge 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 17 4-6 44.
Middletown (34)
Isabella Wiggins 0 0-4 0, Rylee Muncy-Donovan 1 4-9 7, Grace Haskell 1 4-4 7, Ashley Ney 2 3-4 7, Katherine Wiest 5 0-0 10, Mia DeSantis 1 0-0 3.
Totals: 10 11-21 34.
Westerly 21 13 4 6 — 44
Middletown 13 9 2 10 — 34
3-point field goals: Westerly (6) — M. Fusaro 3, Federico, J. Fusaro, Haik. Westerly (3) — Muncy-Donovan, Haskell, DeSantis.
Rebounds: Westerly (42) — A. Beal 12, M. Beal 7, Federico 6, J. Fusaro 6, Haik 3, Dodge 3, Stoehr 2, Dobson 2, M. Fusaro.
— Keith Kimberlin
