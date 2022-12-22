WESTERLY — Juliana Voisinet scored 19 points and the Westerly High girls basketball team was able to put away Chariho High, 50-45, in overtime Thursday night for its first win of the season.
After regulation ended tied at 42, Westerly (1-3) scored the first points of the extra period and went on to defeat the rival Chargers (2-2) in the nonleague game at Federico Gym.
Sydney Haik finished with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Westerly. She and Voisinet each made two 3-pointers. Riley Peloquin chipped in six points and 10 rebounds.
Jules White scored 15 points and Tori Babineau had 12 for Chariho. Emily Ballard grabbed seven rebounds.
White made a driving layup with about a minute left in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 42, according to Chariho coach Dan LaBelle. Westerly got a good look at 3-pointer as the clock wound down but missed. Westerly was whistled for a foul on the ensuing rebound, but Chariho missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation at the free-throw line with one second left to send the game to overtime.
Westerly outscored Chariho 8-3 in the extra period.
"We had a really hard time guarding their pick and roll all game," LaBelle said. "It gave us problems. ... They kind of sped things up in overtime. They were playing fast and putting pressure on us. We didn't have our best game, but the girls fought extremely hard. Both teams. Just a really well-played game by both sides."
The two teams don't have to wait long for a rematch. They meet again on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in the first round of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament at Federico.
"It should be another battle," LaBelle said.
— Ken Sorensen
