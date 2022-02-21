WEST WARWICK — When Westerly High's Juliana Voisinet scored on a strong drive to the basket in the second half of Monday's Division II quarterfinal game against West Warwick, it appeared the Bulldogs were very much in the game.
Voisinet scored off a fine feed from Rachel Federico, reducing the Westerly deficit to three points with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The contest was still far from decided.
But over the next 9:21, the Bulldogs managed just two field goals and six points, turning the ball over too many times against the Wizards 2-1-2 press. The turnover-plagued stretch was one of the primary reasons the fifth-seeded Bulldogs fell to the No. 4 Wizards, 64-44.
Westerly made several bad decisions against the press, throwing the ball to players that were not open or sailing it out of bounds.
Westerly's team statistics had the Bulldogs with 23 turnovers in the game, but that number might have been a little low.
"We started throwing the ball around trying to make something happen instead of just settling down," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "I think we were panicking a little bit because we would miss a shot and they scored and we felt like we had to make something happen."
Haik said the Wizards also did a good job of baiting the Bulldogs to make passes to players that appeared to be open. Instead, the Wizards were anticipating those passes and stepped in front of them for steals.
Meanwhile, West Warwick was able to find players cutting to the basket in its half-court offense for easy baskets off the glass. The Wizards also beat the Bulldogs down the floor a number of times for wide-open layups.
West Warwick (21-4) outscored Westerly 13-4 to close the third quarter to take a 43-31 lead. The Wizards outscored Westerly 9-2 to start the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 19, 52-33, with 4:51 left in the game.
"We got lost in the shuffle a couple of times and they snuck behind us," Haik said. "They are a solid team, well coached with some good leadership. They made the plays when they needed to."
Westerly's Sydney Haik, who fouled out with 5:18 left in the game, led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Riley Peloquin finished with 10 points, as did Voisinet.
Westerly (14-8) had won six straight since losing to the Wizards, 53-34, on Jan. 31. In that game, West Warwick guard Tori Bird, the only senior to start for either team in Thursday's game, had burned the Bulldogs for 26 points.
Bird had 15 this time, but did not dominate the game like she did in the January meeting. Instead, inside players Kellylyn Kozlyn (17 points) and Liz Gresian (15) hurt the Bulldogs.
They both move well around the basket and know how to use the backboard to score.
"They are quick and hard to the basket, and they play with a lot of confidence," Haik said. "We did a good job on Bird. But we didn't rebound at times. And when we can't rebound, we can't run our break. We just have to be tougher."
West Warwick, which has won 16 of 17, advances to the semifinals on Thursday where it will play No. 1 East Providence, a 62-48 winner over Coventry on Monday. No. 2 Juanita Sanchez and No. 3 Rogers will meet in the other semifinal.
West Warwick and Westerly may be an intense rivalry for the next few years. Both teams have mostly underclassmen. And Deering, the West Warwick middle school, beat Westerly in the semifinals on its way to the title.
"There's respect both ways, both teams and both programs," Haik said. "That's what you want. If you don't want it to be competitive, then don't play basketball."
Westerly has qualified for the 18-team state tournament that starts March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.