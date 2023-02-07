NORTH KINGSTOWN — Jillian Rogers scored 20 points and Jordan Moreau had 19 as North Kingstown, the top team in Division I, defeated Westerly, 66-46, in a girls basketball game Monday night.
North Kingstown (18-2, 15-1 Division I) led 32-21 at the half. Rogers was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year last season for the Skippers.
Juliana Voisinet led Westerly (6-14, 3-13) with 17 points. Riley Peloquin added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Westerly next travels to St. Raphael Academy on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
