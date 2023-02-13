WESTERLY — Westerly High came up short in its season finale, losing to Cranston West, 52-51, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday at Federico Gym.
Juliana Voisinet finished with 12 points for Westerly, including two 3-pointers. Her second 3 came in the closing seconds and were the final points of the game.
Madison Pellegrino went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and scored 11 points. Sydney Haik added nine points, five rebounds and five assists, and Riley Peloquin scored nine points.
Westerly (6-16, 3-15 Division II) trailed 27-22 at halftime and 42-33 after three quarters.
Cranston West improved to 7-12, 5-12.
— Ken Sorensen
