SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown held a six-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half for a 64-49 Division II girls basketball victory over Westerly High on Tuesday.
Finley Carr led the Rebels (2-1, 2-1 Division II) with three 3-pointers and 15 points. Abby McDonald added 13 points.
SK led 31-25 at intermission.
Sydney Haik had five 3-pointers and 17 points for Westerly (0-3, 0-3). Riley Peloquin added 15 points. Peloquin and Haik each had six rebounds and four assists.
Westerly next hosts Chariho on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
