WESTERLY — Cranston West outscored Westerly High by 12 points in the final quarter to pull away for a 53-33 victory Tuesday night in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Westerly only trailed 21-18 at the half and 38-30 after three quarters against the Division I Falcons.
West (3-0) outscored the Bulldogs, 15-3, in the final quarter.
Rachel Dobson led Westerly with 10 points. Jackie Fusaro and Mackenzie Fusaro contributed six each, while Alexa Beal grabbed 12 rebounds. Westerly also improved its free-throw shooting, making 6 of 10 attempts.
Kiley Abendroth finished with 11 points for the Falcons, and Amelia Polichetti had 10.
Westerly (1-2) next hosts East Greenwich, another Division I team, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Cranston West 53, Westerly 33
Westerly (33)
Gia Keegan 1 0-0 3, Alex Stoehr 1 2-2 4, Riley Peloquin 0 0-0 0, Alexa Beal 0 0-2 0, Rachel Federico 1 2-2 4, Jackie Fusaro 2 2-2 6, Dina Arnold 0 0-0 0, Sydney Haik 0 0-0 0, Rachel Dobson 5 0-2 10, Mackenzie Fusaro 2 0-0 6, Ellie Dodge 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 12 6-10 33.
Cranston West (53)
Isabella D’Arezzo 0 1-2 1, Amanda Degnan 2 3-4 9, Amelia Polichetti 4 1-2 10, Sara Capasso 0 0-0 0, Aydan Gulliver 1 4-5 6, Julia Robbins 4 1-6 9,
Kiley Abendroth 5 0-0 11, Catherine Loaiza 1 1-4 3, Delanie Short 0 2-2 2, Maia Riccio 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 18 13-25.
Cran. West 8 13 17 15 — 53
Westerly 4 14 12 3 — 33
3-point field goals: Westerly (3) — M. Fusaro 2, Keegan. Cranston West (4) — Degnan 2, Polichetti, Abendroth.
Rebounds: Westerly (43) — Beal 12, Peloquin 6, Federico 5, J. Fusaro 5, M. Fusaro 5, Dobson 4, Dodge 3, Haik 2, Arnold.
— Keith Kimberlin
