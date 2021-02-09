WESTERLY — The Westerly High girls basketball team won its fourth straight game Tuesday night, holding off Tiverton, 46-40, in a Division II contest.
Rachel Federico led the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-0 D-II) with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Alexa Beal added six points and 12 rebounds, and Mackenzie Fusaro finished with nine points, four rebounds and seven steals.
Westerly was credited with 37 steals on the night, led by Rachel Dobson's eight.
Westerly led 26-24 at halftime and 33-30 after three quarters before outscoring the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) in the final period, 13-10.
The Bulldogs next host Narragansett on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Westerly (46)
Riley Peloquin 0 1-2 1, Alexa Beal 2 2-6 6, Rachel Federico 2 6-12 10, Jackie Fusaro 1 2-2 4, Dina Arnold 0 0-0 0, Sydney Haik 3 0-0 8, Rachel Dobson 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Fusaro 4 0-0 9, Meg Beal 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 11-21 46.
Tiverton (40)
Samantha Gacioch 1 0-0 2, Lily Keating 1 0-0 2, Molly Richardson 2 0-0 4, Emma Lopes 2 1-2 5, Mariah Ramos 3 5-8 11, Samantha Bettencourt 4 3-9 11, Abigail Monkevicz 2 1-1 5. Totals: 15 10-20 40.
Tiverton 10 14 6 10 — 40
Westerly 10 16 7 13 — 46
3-point field goals: Westerly (3) — Haik 2, M. Fusaro. Tiverton (0).
Rebounds: Westerly (41) — A. Beal 12, Dobson 7, Federico 5, M. Beal 4, J. Fusaro 4, M. Fusaro 4, Haik 4, Peloquin.
— Ken Sorensen
