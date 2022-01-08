WESTERLY — Westerly High limited North Providence/Johnston to five points in the first half and earned a 54-25 Division II girls basketball win Saturday at Federico Gym.
Westerly (5-4, 4-3 Division II) led 18-5 at halftime, but put up 36 points in the second half to pull away for the victory, its third of the week.
"Nice three-win week. Girls are working hard and understanding the importance of communicating and rebounding," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message.
Sydney Haik led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. She also contributed seven assists.
Riley Peloquin finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Juliana Voisinet had eight points, and Lily Gorman scored seven. Rachel Federico added six points and nine rebounds.
NP/Johnston dropped to 1-2, 1-3. Westerly next travels to Moses Brown on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.