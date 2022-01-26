TIVERTON — After a slow first half, Westerly High scored 24 points in the second half and beat Tiverton, 35-25, in a Division II girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Westerly trailed 13-11 at the half, but outscored the Tigers 24-12 in the second half to earn the win.
"A little help from all of them to get this win at different moments," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "We will take the win and keep the learning process moving."
Rachel Federico and Sydney Haik scored seven points each. Federico had 10 rebounds. Riley Peloquin contributed six points and 13 rebounds.
Tiverton dropped to 4-6, 3-5 Division II. Westerly (8-6, 7-3) next travels to West Warwick on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
