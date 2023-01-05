WESTBROOK, Conn. — Westbrook scored 17 points in the third quarter and surged past Wheeler High, 32-24, in a nonleague girls basketball game on Thursday.
Wheeler only trailed 15-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Marissa Perkins was the top scorer for Wheeler with 10 points. Makayla Delzer finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Westbrook moved to 4-3. Wheeler (1-4) next hosts Montville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
