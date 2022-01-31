WESTERLY — West Warwick's Victoria Bird scored 26 points and the Wizards defeated Westerly High, 53-34, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
Bird scored 15 points in the first half to help West Warwick to a 19-15 lead.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to two points in the first minute of the second half, but the Wizards outscored them 15-4 over the remainder of the third quarter to take a 34-21 lead.
West Warwick was 4 of 15 (26.6%) from the free-throw line in the first half, but made its first 11 attempts in the second half and finished 13 of 15 (86.6%) over the final two quarters.
West Warwick started the final quarter strong, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-4 to take a 20-point lead, 46-26, with about four minutes remaining in the game.
Sydney Haik finished with 14 points for Westerly. Riley Peloquin contributed seven points and nine rebounds.
Westerly committed 27 turnovers, including several in the third quarter when West Warwick took control of the game.
The Wizards moved to 14-3, 9-3 Division II. Their only league losses came against East Providence and Rogers, which are unbeaten in the league, and Juanita Sanchez, which has one league loss.
Westerly (8-7, 7-4) next hosts Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.