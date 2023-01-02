WESTERLY — Juliana Voisinet scored 15 points and Riley Peloquin grabbed 16 rebounds as Westerly High beat Scituate, 53-39, for its first Division I girls basketball win of the season Monday night at Federico Gym.
Voisinet, who is averaging 10.0 points a game, was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and finished with five rebounds.
Peloquin, who leads the team with 10.1 rebounds per game, added six points. Sydney Haik made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. She also contributed four assists.
"We did a nice job sharing the ball and getting up and down the court," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "Rebounding was huge all night."
Kate Rafferty made three 3-pointers and contributed nine points. Westerly led 26-19 at the half and 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Sydney Pagnozzi led Scituate (1-4, 1-4 Division I) with 12 points.
Westerly (4-3, 1-3) next travels to Classical on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
