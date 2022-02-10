WESTERLY — Juliana Voisinet and Sydney Haik scored 17 points each as Westerly High held off Coventry, 64-53, in a Division II girls basketball game Thursday night at Federico Gym.
The 17 points were career highs for both players. Voisinet is a freshman; Haik, a sophomore.
"Juliana started to feel her offensive flow tonight," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "We pushed the ball up the court and got some fast-break points. Sydney controlled the ball, and Riley [Peloquin] was dominating underneath with her blocks and taking the ball to the basket."
Peloquin finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.
Westerly only had a two-point lead with two minutes remaining in the game before pulling away for the win.
"In the end, the energy the team brought all night on the court and on the bench was key," Haik said.
Westerly led by eight points after the first quarter, 21-13, but by only four at halftime, 26-23.
Tori Healey led Coventry (12-7, 9-6) with 11 points.
Westerly (11-6, 10-4) next travels to Woonsocket on Saturday for a game at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
