WOOD RIVER JCT. — An experienced — and unbeaten — Coventry team defeated Chariho High, 61-36, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday.
The Oakers (4-0, 3-0 Division II) led 21-11 after one quarter, outscored the Chargers 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 39-20 lead and never looked back.
Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said Coventry is one of the best teams his squad will face this season.
"They're well coached and a strong team and that showed," LaBelle said, noting that Coventry starts four seniors while he starts one. "They moved the ball well, cut well, set screens and shot the ball well. We haven't played a team like that, but it was a good learning experience for us. We fought hard."
Emily Ballard led Chariho (1-3, 1-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lexi Cole had seven points and four boards.
The Chargers next play at Cranston East on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
