WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High made a key defensive adjustment in the third quarter and moved a step closer to a top four seed in the Division II tournament with a 45-33 girls basketball win over Cumberland on Tuesday night.
"We switched to a 2-3 zone [defense] in the third quarter because they had some good players underneath," Chargers coach Dan LaBelle said. "Our girls did a good job adjusting to that. It's harder to rebound out of the zone, but we did a good job boxing out."
Chariho led 22-15 at the half and 34-24 by the end of third quarter.
Keira Frias made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to lead the Chargers in scoring. Brianna DeGiacomo finished with 10 points, Emily Ballard had eight points and seven rebounds, and Jules White added six points and eight rebounds.
The Chargers (13-7, 12-5 Division II) have won three straight and four of their last five.
Chariho can clinch a top four seed and a home game in the Division II tournament with a win at Woonsocket (1-14, 0-14) on Monday at 6 p.m. Chariho beat the Villa Novans, 59-6, earlier in the season.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.