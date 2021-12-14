STONINGTON — Longtime Stonington High girls basketball coach Paulla Solar has been named the Connecticut High School Coaches Association 2022 coach of the year for the sport.
The association annually selects a coach of the year for each recognized CIAC sport, according to the group's website.
Solar will be nominated for national coach of the year by the association.
"It's a recognition of our program and not necessarily me," Solar said. "I'm just a facilitator. I think it's just the culmination of a lot of good and positive things like having good players, and a supportive administration and athletic director. It's nice to be recognized, but it doesn't stem from me. It's all the assistant coaches, too."
Solar is in her 29th year as coach and has a record of 428-206.
Her teams won Class M state titles in 1980 and 2006 and finished as the runner-up in 2005.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.