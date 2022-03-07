STONINGTON — Stonington High girls basketball coach Paulla Solar has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National High School Coaches Association national coach of the year.
Solar was named the Connecticut High School Coaches Association 2022 coach of the year in December. That honor made her the Connecticut nominee for coach of the year.
The eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during a banquet in Iowa in June, according to a press release from the NHSACA. The group has been recognizing a national coach of the year annually since 1978.
Solar just completed her 29th year as Stonington's coach. Her teams won Class M state title in 1980 and 2006 and finished as the runner-up in 2005.
— Keith Kimberlin
