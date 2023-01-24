STONINGTON — Stonington High used its frontcourt to overpower Wheeler and post a 63-30 victory in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Bears center Rory Risley scored a game-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds and forward Katelyn Cadmus had 12 points and five boards to lead the Bears (4-9).
"We fought hard with them leading up to the third quarter," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "They just got on a run and they have some strong post players that we had a hard time defending."
Stonington led 14-9 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime. Wheeler (2-9) was held to four points in the fourth period.
Diya Patel added 13 points for Stonington. Emily Obrey had nine points and five rebounds, and Mackenzie Pettegrow was credited with six steals.
Makayla Delzer had six points, five rebounds and five steals for the Lions. Hayden Bresnan made two 3-pointers to also score six points.
Stonington next plays at Windham on Monday at 7 p.m. Wheeler hosts St. Bernard on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
