NORWICH — Stonington High played NFA tough for a good part of the game before losing to the Wildcats, 59-42, in an ECC South Division girls basketball game Saturday.
Stonington only trailed NFA, which is ranked No. 2 in the latest GameTimeCT statewide media poll, 28-22 at the half. NFA led by 13, 45-32, at the end of the third quarter.
Sophia Bell had a big game for the Bears with 15 points and five rebounds. Freshman guard Cierra Bravar made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Maysa Gray led the Bears in rebounds with six.
Anajah Ingram scored 19 for NFA (2-0).
Stonington (1-2) next travels to Fitch on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
