EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Stonington High had to do two things if it hoped to beat East Hampton in the second round of the Class M girls basketball tournament Friday night.
The 19th-seeded Bears needed to have a good shooting night and they needed to find a way to slow down East Hampton's talented duo of Liana Salamone and Jackie Russell.
Stonington did not meet either one of those objectives well enough and fell to the Bellringers, 43-24. East Hampton (22-2), the Shoreline Conference tournament champion, moved to the quarterfinals where it will host No. 6 Seymour on Tuesday.
Stonington (13-11) managed just 10 points in the second half and nine of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
"They are going to the quarterfinals and we held them to 43 points, but you can't walk out of a game with 24 points," Stonington coach Paulla Solar said. "It's really frustrating because my girls work really hard in practice and we haven't just been able to put the ball in the hoop."
Solar said the Bears got the shots they wanted but could not covert enough of them.
Starting at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter, the Bears made just two field goals in the next 12:44. The Bears trailed 13-7 when the slump started and fell behind 41-19 when it ended on a 15-footer by Rory Risley in the fourth quarter.
Stonington has had a lot of success with players breaking out early for easy layups this season. That didn't happen often enough against the Bellringers.
"They are a fast team and the breakaways we did get, we didn't finish," Solar said. "You have to be able to put the ball in the hoop."
East Hampton coach Shaun Russell was well aware of Stonington's desire to convert those breakout opportunities.
"That was a big focus in the scouting report and the game plan," Russell said. "We had to get back in transition. So we had a player assigned to that all night, just getting back. We were just sending four to the offensive boards to make sure we didn't get those breakouts."
East Hampton's Salamone, a freshman, and Russell, a sophomore, were both effective. They both stand about 5-foot-8 and are skilled ball handlers and shooters.
Salamone hit three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. She handles the ball more than Russell and the offense runs through her. Russell had three 3-pointers and 14 points.
The pair combined for 35 of the Bellringers' 36 points they scored through three quarters.
"[Salamone] is probably the best 3-pointer shooter I've seen [this season]," Solar said.
Stonington trailed 21-14 at the half and was outscored 15-1 in the third quarter to fall behind 36-15.
Salamone, a first-team All-Shoreline Conference selection, and Russell did not play in the game at the same time in the fourth quarter, and the Bellringers only scored seven points in the period.
"When they play in the system and to their strengths, we are hard to beat," Russell said. "Once we were able to move the ball and get it in areas where we wanted, I thought we were able to get good looks."
Gabby Dimock led Stonington in scoring with eight points. Risley had seven.
Stonington finished the season 13-11.
"I love my players. This is one of the hardest-working groups and one of the best group character groups we've had," Solar said. "We had three great captains. It's always tough to end your season on a loss, but unless you win states you are going to end on a loss. Everything I asked them to do, they did and they came to work focused even to the very end."
