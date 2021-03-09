STONINGTON — Ledyard's Natalyah Williams scored 20 points and Ledyard defeated Stonington High, 46-40, in an ECC South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Williams also had 10 rebounds for the Colonels.
Stonington (3-4, 3-4 ECC South) led 10-7 after the first quarter, but trailed 17-16 at halftime. Ledyard (4-4, 4-4) pushed the lead to five points by the end of the third quarter, 30-25, and held on for the win.
Stonington did tie the game at 38-38 with 1:42 remaining, but Ledyard outscored the Bears, 8-2, to close the game.
Sophia Bell and Anne Drago scored nine points each for Stonington. Tori LoPresto made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight.
Sophia Fernholz led Stonington in rebounding with nine. LoPresto had seven, while Bell and Drago finished with six each.
Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
