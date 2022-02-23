020922 SPT windham at stonington gbb TM
Buy Now

Stonington girls basketball. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun

 Tim Martin

STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to O'Brien Tech in Ansonia for the first round of the Class M girls basketball tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Stonington (12-10) is seeded 19th, while O'Brien Tech (13-7) is No. 14. Seedings for the tournament are based on regular-season records where the Bears finished 11-9.

The winner will travel to No. 3 East Hampton (18-2) on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. for a second-round game.

Holy Cross (20-0) is the top seed.

— Keith Kimberlin

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.