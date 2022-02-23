STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to O'Brien Tech in Ansonia for the first round of the Class M girls basketball tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Stonington (12-10) is seeded 19th, while O'Brien Tech (13-7) is No. 14. Seedings for the tournament are based on regular-season records where the Bears finished 11-9.
The winner will travel to No. 3 East Hampton (18-2) on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. for a second-round game.
Holy Cross (20-0) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
