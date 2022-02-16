STONINGTON — Stonington High will host Griswold in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II girls basketball tournament on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Stonington is the No. 2 seed in the tournament, while Griswold is No. 7.
The winner advances to the semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Plainfield against either No. 3 Windham or No. 6 Lyman Memorial.
The finals are scheduled for Tuesday at Mohegan Sun at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
