STONINGTON — Rory Risley and Emily Obrey combined for 39 points and Stonington High survived a furious comeback attempt by Windham to beat the Whippets, 59-54, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Thursday at Bears Gym.
Risley scored 20 points and Obrey had a career-high 19 for Stonington, which handed Windham its first league loss of the season. The Bears lost to the Whippets last week in Willimantic, 57-38.
Risley and Obrey are both sophomores. Katelyn Cadmus, another sophomore, added 13 points.
Stonington led 42-28 through three quarters before the Whippets (10-8, 6-1 Division III) rallied in the fourth, scoring 26 points. Hailey Flores and Jaelize Rivera each hit two 3-pointers during the comeback, but Windham fell short. Flores finished with 13 points.
The Bears (6-10, 4-2) were aided by their free-throw shooting. They made 15 of 22 from the line, including 7 of 9 in the fourth quarter.
The Bears next host Tourtellotte on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
