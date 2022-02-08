STONINGTON — Gabby Dimock scored 11 points and the Stonington High girls basketball team limited Wheeler High to just five first-half point to post a 33-21 win in an ECC out-of-division game Tuesday.
Stonington (9-8) has won five of its last six contests.
Addie Hauptmann accounted for much of the Wheeler's offense with 11 points.
The Bears led 14-5 at halftime. Wheeler (6-12) was able to make it a six-point game, 24-18, after three quarters but was outscored 9-3 in the final period.
Rory Risley had seven points and 12 rebounds for Stonington. Anne Drago added six points and six steals, and Dimock had 12 rebounds to go with her 11 points.
The Bears next host Windham on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Lions next play at Tourtellotte on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
