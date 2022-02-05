STONINGTON — Stonington High secured a spot in the Class M state tournament with a 44-34 victory against Morgan in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.
Stonington is now 8-8, and with four games remaining the Bears are assured of winning the 40% of their games needed to qualify for the tournament.
Anne Drago led the Bears with 17 points and nine rebounds. Gabby Dimmock added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Sophia Fernholz had 11 points and 12 boards. Rory Risley grabbed seven rebounds.
Morgan, which had won eight of its last nine games before Saturday, dropped to to 9-6.
Stonington next hosts Wheeler on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
