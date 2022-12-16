STONINGTON — Diya Patel and Rory Risley scored 14 points each as Stonington High rolled past Montville, 61-31, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Friday night.
Patel made four 3-pointers and now has seven for the season. Stonington made just 38 3-pointers as a team last season in 24 games.
Risley also contributed 12 rebounds and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Stonington shot 68.4% from the line, making 13 of 19 attempts.
Presley Smith finished with 12 points for Stonington. The Bears led 30-9 at the half.
Montville dropped to 1-1, 0-1 Division III. Stonington (1-1, 1-0) next travels to New London on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
