MERIDEN, Conn. — Emily Obrey scored 17 points, Rory Risley had 16 and Stonington High continued its second-half surge by overwhelming Wilcox Tech, 63-20, in the first round of the Class M girls basketball tournament Wednesday.
The 20th-seeded Bears (13-11) advanced to play No. 4 Bacon Academy in the second round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Colchester. The Bobcats (18-5) had a bye in the first round.
The Bears dominated from start to finish against the No. 13 Wildcats (13-8) to extend their winning streak to five games. They led 22-4 after one quarter and 40-6 at halftime.
Obrey finished with six rebounds and six steals to go with her 17 points. Leah DePerry added eight points and 10 rebounds, and Katelyn Cadmus had nine points and five boards. Eight players scored at least two points for Stonington.
It will be the second meeting this season between the Bears and Bobcats. Bacon handed the Bears a lopsided 78-28 defeat in Stonington on Jan. 17. But the Bears have gone 11-3 since, including winning the ECC Division II title on Feb. 21.
Risley and Obrey have carried the offense during the team's current five-game winning streak. Risley has averaged 18.8 points over that stretch, while Obrey has averaged 12.6.
— Ken Sorensen
