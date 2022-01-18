STONINGTON — The Bacon Academy girls basketball team continued its unbeaten run through the ECC on Tuesday with a 62-32 win over Stonington High.
Marissa Nudd scored a game-high 21 points for the Bobcats (9-1) in the out-of-division game. Valerie Luizzi had 16.
Bacon's only loss this season came to E.O. Smith of the Central Connecticut Conference, 50-38, on Dec. 29.
Gabby Dimock finished with a double-double for the Bears, racking up 14 points and 11 rebounds. Presley Smith added four points and nine boards. Leading scorer Anne Drago (17.8 ppg) did not play due to reasons related to COVID-19.
Stonington (4-7) next plays at Griswold on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
